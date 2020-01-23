1,395 Shares in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO opened at $359.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $264.84 and a 1 year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

