Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 3,299 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne E. White purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $708,965 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

LLY stock opened at $141.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

