Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $180.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.87 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.