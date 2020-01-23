Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $331.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.81.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.