Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.