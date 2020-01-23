32,503 Shares in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,960 shares of company stock valued at $280,930 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

