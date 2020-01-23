4,416 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Qorvo by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Qorvo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $705,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

QRVO opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

