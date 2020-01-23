Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 3.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CAE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.