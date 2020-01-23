Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 2,643 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

ROK opened at $199.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.96 and its 200-day moving average is $175.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

