Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 8,399 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 501,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,583,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 412,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 110,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,878,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,012,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

