Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average is $152.51. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

