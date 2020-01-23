Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.52%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

