2,916 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average is $185.03. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,172.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

