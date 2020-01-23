Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 177,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

