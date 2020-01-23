Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 177,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
