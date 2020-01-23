Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average of $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $315.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $1,138,306.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

