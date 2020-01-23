Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires New Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 65.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 20.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.83.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $170.26 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.91 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.50.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

