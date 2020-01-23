Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Chemed by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chemed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $480.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $284.87 and a 12 month high of $485.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total value of $827,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,279. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

