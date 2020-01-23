Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires Shares of 1,576 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 768,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.61 and its 200 day moving average is $144.51. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $111.70 and a 12-month high of $158.81.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.