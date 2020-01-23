Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $247.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average is $216.49. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

