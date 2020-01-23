2,153 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $177.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $113.70 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

