Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of MPC opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.