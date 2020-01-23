Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $151.70. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -308.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

