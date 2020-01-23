Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

Shares of WM opened at $120.32 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.