Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 1,438 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,380.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,261.47. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,454.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.