Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $420,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after purchasing an additional 594,452 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,408.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 449,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 395,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,770.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

