Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.