Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 4,076 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,076 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Xilinx by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,839 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after buying an additional 98,425 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,278 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Xilinx by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,374 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

