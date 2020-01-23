Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 943,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cummins by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343,005 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2,166,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,664 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI opened at $170.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

