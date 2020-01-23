Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $380,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

