Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Jan 23rd, 2020

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,330,000 after buying an additional 43,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $12,487,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of ALXN opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

