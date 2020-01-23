Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

