SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 0.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,474,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $331.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.79. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $260.66 and a 12 month high of $332.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

