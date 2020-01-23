Clarius Group LLC Purchases 169 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $152.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.72. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

