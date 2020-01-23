Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

