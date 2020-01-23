Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $238.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.78 and a 52-week high of $241.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.01 and a 200 day moving average of $226.45.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.