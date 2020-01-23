Clarius Group LLC Has $381,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 879.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 968.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,233.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 118.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $100.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

