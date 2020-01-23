Clarius Group LLC Purchases 181 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $74.61 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

