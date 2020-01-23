Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $149.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

