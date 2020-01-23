General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.16.

General Dynamics stock opened at $183.10 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.