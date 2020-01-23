Clarius Group LLC Buys 175 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,862 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after buying an additional 519,093 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,334,000 after buying an additional 447,581 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $117.41 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average is $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

