Clarius Group LLC Buys 572 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,443.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.