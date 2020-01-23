Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 70,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.95.

NYSE:TGT opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

