Clarius Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $290.52 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.69 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.18. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

