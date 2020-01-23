Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $79.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.