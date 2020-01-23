Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

MU opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $60.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

