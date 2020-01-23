Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, January 6th. Panmure Gordon reduced their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 547.75 ($7.21).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 434.10 ($5.71) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The stock has a market cap of $989.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 517.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.