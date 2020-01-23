BAE Systems (LON:BA) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 615 ($8.09). BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 576 ($7.58) price target (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.18 ($8.50).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.42) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 559.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

