Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $748,808,000. OZ Management LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 1,455,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,650,000 after buying an additional 2,630,589 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $222.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $565.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

