Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Shares of TRV opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $120.60 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

