WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the grocer’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 205 ($2.70). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

MRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. WM Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 224.92 ($2.96).

Get WM Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRW stock opened at GBX 184.85 ($2.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 197.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.